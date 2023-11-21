Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BAMC Soldier beats stomach and breast cancer, continues to serve

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2023

    Photo by Jason W. Edwards 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Kelle Brown, respiratory therapist, adjusts settings on a Volumetric Diffusive Respirator for a training simulation at Brooke Army Medical Center, Joint Base San Antonio – Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Nov. 20, 2023. Brown continues to serve on active duty after surviving stomach and breast cancer. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)

    Date Taken: 11.20.2023
    Date Posted: 11.28.2023 15:02
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
    cancer
    Brooke Army Medical Center
    Defense Health Agency
    DHA
    stomach cancer

