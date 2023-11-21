U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Kelle Brown, respiratory therapist, adjusts settings on a Volumetric Diffusive Respirator for a training simulation at Brooke Army Medical Center, Joint Base San Antonio – Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Nov. 20, 2023. Brown continues to serve on active duty after surviving stomach and breast cancer. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.28.2023 15:02
|Photo ID:
|8141113
|VIRIN:
|231120-D-HZ730-3914
|Resolution:
|6382x4255
|Size:
|5.2 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, BAMC Soldier beats stomach and breast cancer, continues to serve, by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
BAMC Soldier beats stomach and breast cancer, continues to serve
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT