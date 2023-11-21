MSgt (ret) Nalani Quintello performs with Rock to Recovery during Day of Healing for the 2023 Joint Base Andrew Northeast C.A.R.E. Event. In honor of Warrior Care Month, AFW2 integrated a Day of Healing where wounded warriors, and their caregivers, showcased their creativity and talents through musical and theatrical performances and an artwork display.
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.28.2023 14:22
|Photo ID:
|8141034
|VIRIN:
|231113-O-YI722-3137
|Resolution:
|3648x2432
|Size:
|899.25 KB
|Location:
|NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, US
|Hometown:
|NONE, IT
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFW2- JBA C.A.R.E. Event 2023, by Ahna Waarvik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
