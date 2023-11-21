Cloud-based Modeling Helps Engineers Predict Coastal Climate Impacts

Engineers from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Engineer Research and Development Center, teach coastal engineers at USACE Buffalo District on how to use the FUNWAVE model to predict climate conditions along coastal areas, Buffalo, New York, Nov. 7, 2023. FUNWAVE, cloud based and using Department of Defense supercomputing power, will allow Buffalo District to model wave and climate conditions around shorelines at district project sights, enabling more thorough planning and design of projects. (U.S. Army photo by Ryan Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.28.2023 14:16
|Photo ID:
|8141011
|VIRIN:
|231107-A-MC713-1001
|Resolution:
|7047x4698
|Size:
|27.79 MB
|Location:
|BUFFALO, NY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
