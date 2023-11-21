Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cloud-based Modeling Helps Engineers Predict Coastal Climate Impacts

    BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2023

    Photo by Ryan Campbell 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Engineers from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Engineer Research and Development Center, teach coastal engineers at USACE Buffalo District on how to use the FUNWAVE model to predict climate conditions along coastal areas, Buffalo, New York, Nov. 7, 2023. FUNWAVE, cloud based and using Department of Defense supercomputing power, will allow Buffalo District to model wave and climate conditions around shorelines at district project sights, enabling more thorough planning and design of projects. (U.S. Army photo by Ryan Campbell)

    TAGS

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    ERDC
    Buffalo District
    FUNWAVE

