DSD Hicks Visits RAF Lakenheath

Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen H. Hicks speaks with servicemembers during a tour in Hangar 7 at RAF Lakenheath, England, Nov. 28, 2023. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cesar J. Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|11.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.28.2023 13:22
|Photo ID:
|8140959
|VIRIN:
|231128-D-GD090-1444
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|4.03 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
