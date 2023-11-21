Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DSD Hicks Visits RAF Lakenheath [Image 1 of 15]

    DSD Hicks Visits RAF Lakenheath

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.02.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Cesar Navarro 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen H. Hicks coins servicemembers during a tour of Hangar 7 at RAF Lakenheath, England, Nov. 28, 2023. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cesar J. Navarro)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2017
    Date Posted: 11.28.2023 13:22
    Photo ID: 8140948
    VIRIN: 170302-D-GD090-1055
    Resolution: 7765x5177
    Size: 3.67 MB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DSD Hicks Visits RAF Lakenheath [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Cesar Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Department of Defense
    RAF Lakenheath
    48th Fighter Wing
    Distinguished Visitor
    Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks

