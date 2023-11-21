Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    6th MDG Champ of the Week [Image 3 of 3]

    6th MDG Champ of the Week

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.28.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Killian 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Denise Heady, a Family Advocacy Program Assistant assigned to the 6th Medical Group, is recognized as Champ of the Week by the 6th Air Refueling Wing leadership team at MacDill Air Force base, Florida, Nov. 28, 2023. Heady has been instrumental in coordinating safety measures for Wing personnel and families at risk of fatal injury, recently she worked above and beyond coordinating a High Risk for Violence Response Team, handling a critical situation administratively seamless. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Killian)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.28.2023
    Date Posted: 11.28.2023 12:58
    Photo ID: 8140919
    VIRIN: 231128-F-MO432-1059
    Resolution: 5731x3813
    Size: 18.95 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 6th MDG Champ of the Week [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Michael Killian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    6th MDG Champ of the Week
    6th MDG Champ of the Week
    6th MDG Champ of the Week

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    macdill
    6 mdg
    champ of the week

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT