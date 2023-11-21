6th MDG Champ of the Week

Denise Heady, a Family Advocacy Program Assistant assigned to the 6th Medical Group, is recognized as Champ of the Week by the 6th Air Refueling Wing leadership team at MacDill Air Force base, Florida, Nov. 28, 2023. Heady has been instrumental in coordinating safety measures for Wing personnel and families at risk of fatal injury, recently she worked above and beyond coordinating a High Risk for Violence Response Team, handling a critical situation administratively seamless. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Killian)

