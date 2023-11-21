Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mountain Dragons bolster combined defense posture near Korean Demilitarized Zone [Image 8 of 8]

    Mountain Dragons bolster combined defense posture near Korean Demilitarized Zone

    CAMP CASEY, SOUTH KOREA

    08.14.2023

    20th CBRNE Command

    American Soldiers from the 59th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) Company (Hazardous Response) "Mountain Dragons" are bolstering the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance combined defense posture during a rotational deployment near the Korean Demilitarized Zone. Since arriving in South Korea in July 2023, the Fort Drum, New York-based CBRN company has trained with combat forces for a wide variety of combat missions. Courtesy photo.

    Mountain Dragons bolster combined defense posture near Korean Demilitarized Zone

    TAGS

    Camp Casey
    ROK-U.S. Alliance
    Eighth Army
    20th CBRNE Command
    59th CBRN Company

