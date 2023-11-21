Mountain Dragons bolster combined defense posture near Korean Demilitarized Zone

American Soldiers from the 59th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) Company (Hazardous Response) "Mountain Dragons" are bolstering the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance combined defense posture during a rotational deployment near the Korean Demilitarized Zone. Since arriving in South Korea in July 2023, the Fort Drum, New York-based CBRN company has trained with combat forces for a wide variety of combat missions. Courtesy photo.
