    DSD Kathleen Hicks visits the Liberty Wing [Image 5 of 5]

    DSD Kathleen Hicks visits the Liberty Wing

    BRANDON, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    11.28.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gaspar Cortez 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen H. Hicks greets Airmen during her visit to the 48th Fighter Wing at RAF Lakenheath, England, Nov. 28, 2023.
    During her visit, she took time to meet with service members to discuss several initiatives underway to support quality of life improvements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gaspar Cortez)

    This work, DSD Kathleen Hicks visits the Liberty Wing [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Gaspar Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

