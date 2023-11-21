U.S. Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen H. Hicks greets Airmen during her visit to the 48th Fighter Wing at RAF Lakenheath, England, Nov. 28, 2023.

During her visit, she took time to meet with service members to discuss several initiatives underway to support quality of life improvements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gaspar Cortez)

This work, DSD Kathleen Hicks visits the Liberty Wing [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Gaspar Cortez