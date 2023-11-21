Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DSD Kathleen Hicks visits the Liberty Wing [Image 4 of 5]

    DSD Kathleen Hicks visits the Liberty Wing

    BRANDON, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    11.28.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gaspar Cortez 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Joseph L. Campo, 48th Fighter Wing commander, briefs U.S. Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen H. Hicks during a tour of RAF Lakenheath, England, Nov. 28, 2023. While on base, Hicks saw demonstrations of U.S. capabilities to include expeditionary communications demonstrations and novel medical procedures developed to provide enhanced care for warfighters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gaspar Cortez)

    This work, DSD Kathleen Hicks visits the Liberty Wing [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Gaspar Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    RAF Lakenheath
    48th Fighter Wing
    visit
    DSD
    Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen H. Hicks

