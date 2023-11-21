U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Joseph L. Campo, 48th Fighter Wing commander, and U.S. Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen H. Hicks, watch a 48th Munitions Squadron demonstration on an F-35A Lightning II at RAF Lakenheath, England, Nov. 28, 2023. While on base, Hicks saw demonstrations of U.S. capabilities to include expeditionary communications demonstrations and novel medical procedures developed to provide enhanced care for warfighters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gaspar Cortez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.28.2023 Date Posted: 11.28.2023 11:26 Photo ID: 8140778 VIRIN: 231128-F-EJ253-1003 Resolution: 5036x3597 Size: 10.37 MB Location: BRANDON, SFK, GB Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DSD Kathleen Hicks visits the Liberty Wing [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Gaspar Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.