    DSD Kathleen Hicks visits the Liberty Wing [Image 1 of 5]

    DSD Kathleen Hicks visits the Liberty Wing

    BRANDON, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    11.28.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gaspar Cortez 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Gerardo Marquez (left), 48th Maintenance Group wing weapons manager, and Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Tidwell (right), 48th Fighter Wing command chief, salute the U.S. Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen H. Hicks upon arrival at RAF Lakenheath, England, Nov. 28, 2023. During her visit to the Liberty Wing, Hicks toured infrastructure improvements designed to improve base resilience and saw demonstrations of U.S. capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gaspar Cortez)

