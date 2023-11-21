U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Gerardo Marquez (left), 48th Maintenance Group wing weapons manager, and Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Tidwell (right), 48th Fighter Wing command chief, salute the U.S. Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen H. Hicks upon arrival at RAF Lakenheath, England, Nov. 28, 2023. During her visit to the Liberty Wing, Hicks toured infrastructure improvements designed to improve base resilience and saw demonstrations of U.S. capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gaspar Cortez)
|Date Taken:
|11.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.28.2023 11:26
|Photo ID:
|8140776
|VIRIN:
|231128-F-EJ253-1001
|Resolution:
|3601x2572
|Size:
|4.67 MB
|Location:
|BRANDON, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DSD Kathleen Hicks visits the Liberty Wing [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Gaspar Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
