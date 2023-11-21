JTF-Bravo donates Mosquito Fumigators to Honduran Ministry of Health

Joint Task Force-Bravo members pose for a photo with Honduran Ministry of Health officials after donating six mosquito fumigators in Comayagua, Honduras, Nov. 27, 2023. Dengue is a life-threatening virus, but its early clinical diagnosis and careful clinical care by experienced medical and nursing staff often saves patients' lives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Z. Erwin)

