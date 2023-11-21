Four-legged friends bring smiles to KMC

Staff from the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center pet service dogs from the K9s for Vets Abroad program at LRMC , Nov. 6, 2023. The program was created to help U.S. Veterans who are living in the U.S. and abroad receive specially trained service dogs. As part of the program volunteers include visits to LMRC with the service dogs to provide morale to the staff and the patients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman)

