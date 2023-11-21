Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Four-legged friends bring smiles to KMC [Image 7 of 7]

    Four-legged friends bring smiles to KMC

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    11.06.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Staff from the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center pet service dogs from the K9s for Vets Abroad program at LRMC , Nov. 6, 2023. The program was created to help U.S. Veterans who are living in the U.S. and abroad receive specially trained service dogs. As part of the program volunteers include visits to LMRC with the service dogs to provide morale to the staff and the patients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2023
    Date Posted: 11.28.2023 10:19
    Photo ID: 8140650
    VIRIN: 231106-F-ER993-1008
    Resolution: 4024x6048
    Size: 2.1 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Four-legged friends bring smiles to KMC [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Four-legged friends bring smiles to KMC
    Four-legged friends bring smiles to KMC
    Four-legged friends bring smiles to KMC
    Four-legged friends bring smiles to KMC
    Four-legged friends bring smiles to KMC
    Four-legged friends bring smiles to KMC
    Four-legged friends bring smiles to KMC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    dogs
    LRMC
    k9s for vets abroad

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT