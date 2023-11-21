Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Staff in the Spotlight - Nidya Hicks

    Staff in the Spotlight - Nidya Hicks

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    11.23.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Stephane Belcher 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    Nydia Hicks, the administrative and personnel supervisor at Recruit Training Command (RTC), stands in the USS Iowa, RTC’s headquarters building Nov. 22, 2023. Boot camp is approximately 10 weeks, and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Stephane Belcher)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.23.2023
    Date Posted: 11.28.2023 10:13
    Photo ID: 8140636
    VIRIN: 231122-N-PG340-1002
    Resolution: 2971x1977
    Size: 835.78 KB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Staff in the Spotlight - Nidya Hicks, by CPO Stephane Belcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Staff in the Spotlight - Nidya Hicks

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RTC
    Recruit Training Command
    Navy
    Bootcamp

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT