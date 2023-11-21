Nydia Hicks, the administrative and personnel supervisor at Recruit Training Command (RTC), stands in the USS Iowa, RTC’s headquarters building Nov. 22, 2023. Boot camp is approximately 10 weeks, and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Stephane Belcher)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.23.2023 Date Posted: 11.28.2023 10:13 Photo ID: 8140636 VIRIN: 231122-N-PG340-1002 Resolution: 2971x1977 Size: 835.78 KB Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Staff in the Spotlight - Nidya Hicks, by CPO Stephane Belcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.