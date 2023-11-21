Four-legged friends bring smiles to KMC

Penny, right, a service dog from the K9s for Vets Abroad program, receives pets from a patient at the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Nov. 6, 2023. Penny is a part of the hospital visitation of the program and visits LRMC to provide morale to patients and staff within the medical center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman)

Date Taken: 11.06.2023 Date Posted: 11.28.2023 [Image 7 of 7]