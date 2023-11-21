Richard Rice, founder and vice president of the K9s for Vets Abroad program watches as volunteers and the service dogs interact with patients at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Nov. 6, 2023. The volunteers and their dogs are frequent guests of LRMC and visit different sections within the medical center providing morale. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.06.2023 Date Posted: 11.28.2023 10:19 Photo ID: 8140630 VIRIN: 231106-F-ER993-1004 Resolution: 4024x5003 Size: 1.37 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Four-legged friends bring smiles to KMC [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.