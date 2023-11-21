Irma, a service dog from the K9s for Vets Abroad program rests in a hallway at the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Nov. 6, 2023. Irma is a frequent guest of LRMC as part of the program and visits different sections within the medical center providing morale. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.28.2023 10:19
|Photo ID:
|8140629
|VIRIN:
|231106-F-ER993-1003
|Resolution:
|3636x4158
|Size:
|926.38 KB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Four-legged friends bring smiles to KMC [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
