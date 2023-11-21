Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Four-legged friends bring smiles to KMC [Image 2 of 7]

    Four-legged friends bring smiles to KMC

    RP, GERMANY

    11.06.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Volunteers and service dogs from the K9s for Vets Abroad program walk down a hallway at the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Nov. 6, 2023. The program was created to help U.S. Veterans living in the U.S. and overseas receive specially trained service dogs. Volunteers visit LRMC to provide morale to the staff and the patients as part of the program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2023
    Location: RP, DE
    dogs
    LRMC
    k9s for vets abroad

