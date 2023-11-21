Four-legged friends bring smiles to KMC

Volunteers and service dogs from the K9s for Vets Abroad program walk down a hallway at the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Nov. 6, 2023. The program was created to help U.S. Veterans living in the U.S. and overseas receive specially trained service dogs. Volunteers visit LRMC to provide morale to the staff and the patients as part of the program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman)

