Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Four-legged friends bring smiles to KMC [Image 1 of 7]

    Four-legged friends bring smiles to KMC

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    11.06.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Richard Rice, founder and vice president of the K9s for Vets Abroad program, takes a photo of service dogs Penny, left and Irma, right, with a visitor at the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Nov. 6, 2023. Penny and Irma are frequent guests of LRMC and visit different sections within the medical center providing morale. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2023
    Date Posted: 11.28.2023 10:19
    Photo ID: 8140627
    VIRIN: 231106-F-ER993-1001
    Resolution: 2997x3570
    Size: 925.51 KB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Four-legged friends bring smiles to KMC [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Tabatha Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Four-legged friends bring smiles to KMC
    Four-legged friends bring smiles to KMC
    Four-legged friends bring smiles to KMC
    Four-legged friends bring smiles to KMC
    Four-legged friends bring smiles to KMC
    Four-legged friends bring smiles to KMC
    Four-legged friends bring smiles to KMC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    dogs
    LRMC
    k9s for vets abroad

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT