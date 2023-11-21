Four-legged friends bring smiles to KMC

Richard Rice, founder and vice president of the K9s for Vets Abroad program, takes a photo of service dogs Penny, left and Irma, right, with a visitor at the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Nov. 6, 2023. Penny and Irma are frequent guests of LRMC and visit different sections within the medical center providing morale. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tabatha Chapman)

Date Taken: 11.06.2023 Date Posted: 11.28.2023 Photo ID: 8140627 Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE by A1C Tabatha Chapman