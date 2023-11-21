Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    7th Army NCOA gives USH a tour of the academy

    7th Army NCOA gives USH a tour of the academy

    BY, GERMANY

    11.28.2023

    Photo by Spc. Adrian Greenwood 

    7th Army Training Command

    New instructors from the Unteroffizierschule Des Heeres (USH) toured the 7th Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy in Grafenwoehr, Germany Nov. 27, 2023. The 7th Army NCOA mission is to train and develop future leaders who are adaptive, disciplined, and ready to lead effectively at the squad and team levels. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Adrian Greenwood)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.28.2023
    Date Posted: 11.28.2023 08:31
    Photo ID: 8140503
    VIRIN: 231128-A-QM436-1191
    Resolution: 8000x5333
    Size: 21.36 MB
    Location: BY, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7th Army NCOA gives USH a tour of the academy, by SPC Adrian Greenwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    NCOA
    USArmy
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT