7th Army NCOA gives USH a tour of the academy

New instructors from the Unteroffizierschule Des Heeres (USH) toured the 7th Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy in Grafenwoehr, Germany Nov. 27, 2023. The 7th Army NCOA mission is to train and develop future leaders who are adaptive, disciplined, and ready to lead effectively at the squad and team levels. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Adrian Greenwood)

