Yokota, Andersen Airmen set up Santa’s workshop

Members of the 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron combat mobility flight (CMF), 44th Aerial Port Squadron, and volunteers from Andersen Air Force Base prepare for the 72nd annual Operation Christmas Drop “Bundle Build” at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Nov. 28, 2023. OCD provides an annual opportunity for U.S. and partner nation forces to operate side-by-side to airlift humanitarian aid to remote islands across the Pacific, with this event emblematic of our mutual respect and cooperation with our friends and neighbors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

Date Taken: 11.28.2023 Date Posted: 11.28.2023 Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU