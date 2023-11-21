Yokota, Andersen Airmen set up Santa’s workshop

Members of the 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron combat mobility flight (CMF) and 44th Aerial Port Squadron fabricate containerized delivery system airdrop bundles at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Nov. 28, 2023, in support of Operation Christmas Drop 2023 (OCD 23). CMF activities during OCD provide readiness for future humanitarian and disaster relief missions. OCD provides an annual opportunity for U.S. and partner nation forces to operate side-by-side to airlift humanitarian aid to remote islands across the Pacific, with this event emblematic of our mutual respect and cooperation with our friends and neighbors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

