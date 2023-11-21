Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Yokota, Andersen Airmen set up Santa’s workshop [Image 1 of 5]

    Yokota, Andersen Airmen set up Santa’s workshop

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    11.28.2023

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    (Left to right) U.S. Air Force Airman John Kiefer and Senior Airman Zachary Val’ere, 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron combat mobility flight (CMF) technicians, fabricate containerized delivery system airdrop bundles at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Nov. 28, 2023, in support of Operation Christmas Drop 2023 (OCD 23). CMF activities during OCD provide readiness for future humanitarian and disaster relief missions. OCD provides an annual opportunity for U.S. and partner nation forces to operate side-by-side to airlift humanitarian aid to remote islands across the Pacific, with this event emblematic of our mutual respect and cooperation with our friends and neighbors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

    Date Taken: 11.28.2023
    Date Posted: 11.28.2023 06:40
    Photo ID: 8140461
    VIRIN: 231128-F-PM645-1203
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 3.7 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    This work, Yokota, Andersen Airmen set up Santa’s workshop [Image 5 of 5], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    interoperability
    36th Wing
    374th Airlift Wing
    OperationChristmasDrop
    36th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron
    OCD23

