Coast Guard crew members aboard a Station Maui 29-foot Response Boat-Small approach the pier while enforcing a safety zone around Emergency Support Function #10 operations, Nov. 8, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. The Unified Command, comprised of the U.S. Coast Guard, Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources, and Hawaii Department of Health, contracted Global Diving and Salvage to conduct salvage and recovery operations at Lahaina Harbor in support of Western Maui Wildfires ESF #10. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.08.2023 Date Posted: 11.28.2023 04:31 Photo ID: 8140414 VIRIN: 231108-G-PJ308-1605 Resolution: 6909x4315 Size: 8.56 MB Location: LAHAINA, HI, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard enforces safety zone around Western Maui Wildfires Emergency Support Function #10 harbor operations [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Brandon Hillard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.