    Coast Guard enforces safety zone around Western Maui Wildfires Emergency Support Function #10 harbor operations [Image 2 of 2]

    Coast Guard enforces safety zone around Western Maui Wildfires Emergency Support Function #10 harbor operations

    LAHAINA, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    Coast Guard crew members aboard a Station Maui 29-foot Response Boat-Small approach the pier while enforcing a safety zone around Emergency Support Function #10 operations, Nov. 8, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. The Unified Command, comprised of the U.S. Coast Guard, Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources, and Hawaii Department of Health, contracted Global Diving and Salvage to conduct salvage and recovery operations at Lahaina Harbor in support of Western Maui Wildfires ESF #10. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.08.2023
    Date Posted: 11.28.2023 04:31
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard enforces safety zone around Western Maui Wildfires Emergency Support Function #10 harbor operations [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Brandon Hillard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Coast Guard
    Coast Guard District 14
    Lahaina
    ESF #10
    Maui Wildfires
    Hawaii Wildfires 2023

