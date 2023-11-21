Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Coast Guard continues oversight of Western Maui Wildfires Emergency Support Function #10 response operations in Lahaina Harbor, Hawaii [Image 2 of 3]

    US Coast Guard continues oversight of Western Maui Wildfires Emergency Support Function #10 response operations in Lahaina Harbor, Hawaii

    LAHAINA, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    Contracted personnel use an excavator on a floating barge to remove fire-generated debris from the harbor floor in Lahaina, Hawaii, Nov. 7, 2023. The Unified Command, comprised of the U.S. Coast Guard, Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources, and Hawaii Department of Health, contracted Global Diving and Salvage to conduct salvage and recovery operations at Lahaina Harbor in support of Western Maui Wildfires Emergency Support Function #10. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard)

