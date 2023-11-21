Mr. Arai's Award Ceremony

YOKOSUKA, Japan (November 28, 2023) - Tomohiko Arai and a group of coworkers assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) pose for a photo following Arai’s award ceremony. Arai was given a Certificate of Farewell and Appreciation by Capt. Sobel for his 30 years of service as a security liaison. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Ardito)

