Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mr. Arai's Award Ceremony [Image 2 of 3]

    Mr. Arai's Award Ceremony

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    11.28.2023

    Photo by Taylor Ardito 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (November 28, 2023) - Tomohiko Arai and a group of coworkers assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) pose for a photo following Arai’s award ceremony. Arai was given a Certificate of Farewell and Appreciation by Capt. Sobel for his 30 years of service as a security liaison. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Ardito)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.28.2023
    Date Posted: 11.28.2023 02:30
    Photo ID: 8140354
    VIRIN: 231128-N-BB059-1047
    Resolution: 5887x3929
    Size: 17.01 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mr. Arai's Award Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by Taylor Ardito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mr. Arai's Award Ceremony
    Mr. Arai's Award Ceremony
    Mr. Arai's Award Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    service
    cfay
    award
    mlc

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT