Mr. Arai's Award Ceremony

YOKOSUKA, Japan (November 28, 2023) - Capt. Les Sobol, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Lt. Cmdr. Alexander Bates, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) Security Officer, and Tomohiko Arai, pose for a photo during Arai’s award ceremony. Arai was given a Certificate of Farewell and Appreciation by Capt. Sobel for his 30 years of service as a security liaison. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Ardito)

