YOKOSUKA, Japan (November 28, 2023) - Capt. Les Sobol, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Lt. Cmdr. Alexander Bates, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) Security Officer, and Tomohiko Arai, pose for a photo during Arai’s award ceremony. Arai was given a Certificate of Farewell and Appreciation by Capt. Sobel for his 30 years of service as a security liaison. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Ardito)
|Date Taken:
|11.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.28.2023 02:30
|Photo ID:
|8140353
|VIRIN:
|231128-N-BB059-1040
|Resolution:
|2478x1654
|Size:
|2.19 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mr. Arai's Award Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by Taylor Ardito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
