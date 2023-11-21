TR Flight Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 27, 2023) An F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the “Flying Checkmates” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 211, takes off from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Nov. 27, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine (CSG 9), is conducting integrated training exercises in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class John A. Miller)

