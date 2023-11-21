Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TR Flight Operations [Image 17 of 17]

    TR Flight Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.27.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 27, 2023) An F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the “Flying Checkmates” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 211, takes off from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Nov. 27, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine (CSG 9), is conducting integrated training exercises in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class John A. Miller)

    Date Taken: 11.27.2023
    Date Posted: 11.28.2023 02:52
    Photo ID: 8140333
    VIRIN: 231127-N-VA505-1047
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 923.43 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    Pacific Ocean
    U.S. 3rd Fleet

