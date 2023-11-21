Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Flight Ops on the TR [Image 13 of 17]

    Flight Ops on the TR

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.27.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Adina Phebus 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 27, 2023) U.S. Sailors observe an F/A-18F Super Hornet, assigned to the “Black Knights” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 154, make an arrested landing on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Nov. 27, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine (CSG 9), is conducting integrated training exercises in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adina Phebus)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.27.2023
    Date Posted: 11.28.2023 02:52
    Photo ID: 8140328
    VIRIN: 231127-N-EQ851-1078
    Resolution: 3696x2310
    Size: 867.92 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flight Ops on the TR [Image 17 of 17], by PO3 Adina Phebus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Halsey Nov. 20
    USS Halsey Nov. 22
    USS Halsey Nov. 22
    USS Halsey Nov. 22
    TR Flight Ops
    Life Preserver Testing on the Daniel Inouye
    TR FOD Walkdown
    Flight Ops on the TR
    TR FOD Walkdown
    Flight Ops on the TR
    Flight Ops on the TR
    Flight Ops on the TR
    Flight Ops on the TR
    Flight Ops on the TR
    Flight Ops on the TR
    Flight Ops on the TR
    TR Flight Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    integration
    carrier
    Theodore Roosevelt
    U.S. 3rd Fleet
    CSG 9
    CSG 15

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT