PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 26, 2023) U.S. Sailors conduct a foreign object debris walkdown on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Nov. 26, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine (CSG 9), is conducting integrated training exercises in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class John A. Miller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.26.2023 Date Posted: 11.28.2023 02:52 Photo ID: 8140323 VIRIN: 231126-N-VA505-1042 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 870.77 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, TR FOD Walkdown [Image 17 of 17], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.