    TR FOD Walkdown [Image 7 of 17]

    TR FOD Walkdown

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.26.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 26, 2023) Sailors conduct a foreign object debris walkdown on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Nov. 26, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine (CSG 9), is conducting integrated training exercises in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class John A. Miller)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.26.2023
    Date Posted: 11.28.2023 02:52
    Photo ID: 8140321
    VIRIN: 231126-N-VA505-1010
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 785.27 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TR FOD Walkdown [Image 17 of 17], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    integration
    carrier
    Theodore Roosevelt
    U.S. 3rd Fleet
    CSG 9
    CSG 15

