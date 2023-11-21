U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Brayden Layumes, a platoon sergeant with 1st Battalion, 7th Marines, attached to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, leads a period of instruction on patrol base operations to Indonesian marines with 4th Marine Infantry Brigade, Pasmar 1, d during Keris Marine Exercise 2023 at Piabung Training Area in Sukabumi, West Java, Indonesia, Nov. 26, 2023. Keris MAREX is a bilateral exercise led by the U.S. Marine Corps and the Indonesian Marine Corps, or Korps Marinir, to promote military interoperability and maritime domain awareness capabilities, strengthen relationships, and expand military capabilities among participating forces in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. MRF-SEA is a Marine Corps Forces Pacific operational model that involves exchanges with subject matter experts, promotes security goals with Allies and Partners, and positions I MEF forces west of the International Date Line. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Shaina Jupiter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.26.2023 Date Posted: 11.27.2023 23:36 Photo ID: 8140233 VIRIN: 231126-M-DC769-1140 Resolution: 7506x5006 Size: 5.61 MB Location: SUKABUMI, ID Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Keris MAREX 23: Patrol Demonstration [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Shaina Jupiter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.