    Keris MAREX 23: Patrol Demonstration [Image 7 of 9]

    Keris MAREX 23: Patrol Demonstration

    SUKABUMI, INDONESIA

    11.26.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Shaina Jupiter 

    Marine Rotational Force - Southeast Asia

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Ricardo Rivera, a platoon sergeant with 1st Battalion, 7th Marines, attached to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, explains security coverage and sector of fire to Indonesian marines with 4th Marine Infantry Brigade, Pasmar 1, at period of instruction patrol base operations during Keris Marine Exercise 2023 at Piabung Training Area in Sukabumi, West Java, Indonesia, Nov. 26, 2023. Keris MAREX is a bilateral exercise led by the U.S. Marine Corps and the Indonesian Marine Corps, or Korps Marinir, to promote military interoperability and maritime domain awareness capabilities, strengthen relationships, and expand military capabilities among participating forces in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. MRF-SEA is a Marine Corps Forces Pacific operational model that involves exchanges with subject matter experts, promotes security goals with Allies and Partners, and positions I MEF forces west of the International Date Line. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Shaina Jupiter

    Date Taken: 11.26.2023
    Date Posted: 11.27.2023 23:36
    Photo ID: 8140232
    VIRIN: 231126-M-DC769-1202
    Resolution: 7638x5094
    Size: 6.34 MB
    Location: SUKABUMI, ID
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keris MAREX 23: Patrol Demonstration [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Shaina Jupiter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    11th MEU
    Partnership
    KORMAR
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    KERIS MAREX
    MRF-SEA

