231127-N-ML799-1001 SAN DIEGO (Nov. 27, 2023) – A Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day graphic for amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7). Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Rucker)
|Date Taken:
|11.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.27.2023 21:29
|Photo ID:
|8140138
|VIRIN:
|231127-N-ML799-1001
|Resolution:
|3300x3300
|Size:
|2.97 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Tripoli Pearl Harbor Remembrance Graphic [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Olivia Rucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
