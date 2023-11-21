Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli Pearl Harbor Remembrance Graphic [Image 10 of 10]

    USS Tripoli Pearl Harbor Remembrance Graphic

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.27.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Olivia Rucker 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    231127-N-ML799-1001 SAN DIEGO (Nov. 27, 2023) – A Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day graphic for amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7). Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Rucker)

    Date Taken: 11.27.2023
    Date Posted: 11.27.2023 21:29
    Photo ID: 8140138
    VIRIN: 231127-N-ML799-1001
    Resolution: 3300x3300
    Size: 2.97 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tripoli Pearl Harbor Remembrance Graphic [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Olivia Rucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

