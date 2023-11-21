USS Tripoli Ship Maintenance

231122-N-VR794-1024 SAN DIEGO (Nov. 22, 2023) – Seaman Austin Holt, from Du Quoin, Illinois, stencils a pad-eye cover aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Nov. 22. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice James Peer)
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.27.2023 21:29
|Photo ID:
|8140137
|VIRIN:
|231122-N-VR794-1024
|Resolution:
|4439x2959
|Size:
|1.76 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
