231122-N-VR794-1014 SAN DIEGO (Nov. 22, 2023) – Seaman Pablo Godoy Rodriguez, from San Juan, Argentina, wipes paint from a mixing stick aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Nov. 22. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice James Peer)
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.27.2023 21:29
|Photo ID:
|8140136
|VIRIN:
|231122-N-VR794-1014
|Resolution:
|3409x5114
|Size:
|1.9 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Tripoli Ship Maintenance [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT