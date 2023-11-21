USS Tripoli Ship Maintenance

231122-N-VR794-1008 SAN DIEGO (Nov. 22, 2023) – Seaman Pablo Godoy Rodriguez, from San Juan, Argentina, mixes paint aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Nov. 22. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice James Peer
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.27.2023 21:29
|Photo ID:
|8140135
|VIRIN:
|231122-N-VR794-1008
|Resolution:
|3066x4293
|Size:
|1.64 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
