    USS Tripoli Ship Maintenance [Image 7 of 10]

    USS Tripoli Ship Maintenance

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    231122-N-VR794-1008 SAN DIEGO (Nov. 22, 2023) – Seaman Pablo Godoy Rodriguez, from San Juan, Argentina, mixes paint aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Nov. 22. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice James Peer

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.22.2023
    Date Posted: 11.27.2023 21:29
    Photo ID: 8140135
    VIRIN: 231122-N-VR794-1008
    Resolution: 3066x4293
    Size: 1.64 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tripoli Ship Maintenance [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Paint
    Sailor
    US Navy
    USS Tripoli

