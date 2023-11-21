Commanding Officer of the USS Tripoli Addresses the Ships Crew

231122-N-ML799-1078 SAN DIEGO (Nov. 22, 2023) – Capt. Gary A. Harrington II, commanding officer aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), addresses the ship’s crew during an all hands call on the ship’s flight deck, Nov. 22. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Rucker)

