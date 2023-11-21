Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Commanding Officer of the USS Tripoli Addresses the Ships Crew [Image 4 of 10]

    Commanding Officer of the USS Tripoli Addresses the Ships Crew

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Olivia Rucker 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    231122-N-ML799-1044 SAN DIEGO (Nov. 22, 2023) – Capt. Gary A. Harrington II, commanding officer aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), addresses the ship’s crew during an all hands call on the ship’s flight deck, Nov. 22. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Rucker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.22.2023
    Date Posted: 11.27.2023 21:29
    Photo ID: 8140132
    VIRIN: 231122-N-ML799-1044
    Resolution: 3648x2432
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commanding Officer of the USS Tripoli Addresses the Ships Crew [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Olivia Rucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    All Hands Call
    All Hands Call
    Commanding Officer of the USS Tripoli Addresses the Ships Crew
    Commanding Officer of the USS Tripoli Addresses the Ships Crew
    Commanding Officer of the USS Tripoli Addresses the Ships Crew
    Commanding Officer of the USS Tripoli
    USS Tripoli Ship Maintenance
    USS Tripoli Ship Maintenance
    USS Tripoli Ship Maintenance
    USS Tripoli Pearl Harbor Remembrance Graphic

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SRA
    All Hands
    US Navy
    USS Tripoli

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT