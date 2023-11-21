Commanding Officer of the USS Tripoli Addresses the Ships Crew

231122-N-ML799-1022 SAN DIEGO (Nov. 22, 2023) – Sailors assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) stand at attention during an all hands call on the ship’s flight deck, Nov. 22. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Rucker)

