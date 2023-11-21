231122-N-IL330-1043 SAN DIEGO (Nov. 22, 2023) – Capt. Gary A. Harrington II, commanding officer aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), addresses the ship’s crew during an all hands call on the ship’s flight deck, Nov. 22. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austyn Riley)

