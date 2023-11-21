U.S. Coast Guard Western Maui Wildfires Emergency Support Function #10 responders prepare fire-damaged vessel for removal in Lahaina Harbor, Hawaii

Contracted personnel use an excavator to perform mechanical breaking on a fire-damaged vessel prior to its removal from Lahaina Harbor, Nov. 3, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. The Unified Command, comprised of the U.S. Coast Guard, Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources, and Hawaii Department of Health, contracted Global Diving and Salvage to conduct salvage and recovery operations at Lahaina Harbor in support of Western Maui Wildfires Emergency Support Function #10. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard)

