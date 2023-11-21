Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard Western Maui Wildfires Emergency Support Function #10 responders prepare fire-damaged vessel for removal in Lahaina Harbor, Hawaii [Image 1 of 3]

    LAHAINA, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    An Emergency Support Function #10 contractor stages debris removed from a nearby fire-damaged vessel, Nov. 3, 2023, in Lahaina Harbor, Hawaii. The U.S. Coast Guard partnered with the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources, the Hawaii Department of Health, and contractors from Global Diving and Salvage and subcontractors during the ESF #10 Maui response to manage the removal of pollutants and damaged vessels from Lahaina Harbor in the aftermath of the August wildfires. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard)

    Coast Guard
    Global Diving and Salvage
    Coast Guard District 14
    Lahaina
    ESF #10
    Hawaii Wildfires 2023

