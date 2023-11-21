U.S. Coast Guard Western Maui Wildfires Emergency Support Function #10 responders prepare fire-damaged vessel for removal in Lahaina Harbor, Hawaii

An Emergency Support Function #10 contractor stages debris removed from a nearby fire-damaged vessel, Nov. 3, 2023, in Lahaina Harbor, Hawaii. The U.S. Coast Guard partnered with the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources, the Hawaii Department of Health, and contractors from Global Diving and Salvage and subcontractors during the ESF #10 Maui response to manage the removal of pollutants and damaged vessels from Lahaina Harbor in the aftermath of the August wildfires. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard)

