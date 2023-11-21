Hawaii Federal Fire Department Life Saving Actions

Britney Woodmansee thanks Tyler Agtang, Firefighter and Emergency Medical Technician, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Fire Department-Station 10 on Helemano Military Reservation, Nov. 14, 2023. Agtang and three other firefighters, along with Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, performed basic and advanced life support on her husband, Dustin Woodmansee, after he experienced sudden cardiac arrest in September. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

