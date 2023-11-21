Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hawaii Federal Fire Department Life Saving Actions [Image 1 of 10]

    Hawaii Federal Fire Department Life Saving Actions

    WAHIAWA, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2023

    Photo by Melvin J Gonzalvo 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    Federal firefighters Curtis Yoshikane, Tyler Agtang, Stephen Taheny and Norman Lugo pose for a photo with Britney and Dustin Woodmansee (center) at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Fire Department-Station 10 on Helemano Military Reservation, Nov. 14, 2023. The firefighters, along with Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, performed basic and advanced life support on Dustin Woodmansee after he experienced sudden cardiac arrest in September. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

    Date Taken: 11.14.2023
    Date Posted: 11.27.2023 19:11
    Photo ID: 8140012
    VIRIN: 231114-N-KN989-1015
    Resolution: 7650x5464
    Size: 1.75 MB
    Location: WAHIAWA, HI, US
    This work, Hawaii Federal Fire Department Life Saving Actions [Image 10 of 10], by Melvin J Gonzalvo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hawaii Federal Fire Department Life Saving Actions
    CNRH
    firefighters
    FFD
    Federal Fire Department
    Melvin J. Gonzalvo
    Woodmansee

