    I/ITSEC 2023 in Orlando, Fla.

    ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.27.2023

    Photo by Donnie Ryan 

    Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Instrumentation

    The Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI) is representing the U.S. Army as the lead military service at the Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation and Education Conference (I/ITSEC) in Orlando, Fla., Nov. 27 – Dec. 1. I/ITSEC is the world's largest modeling and simulation event, and brings together stakeholders from industry, academia, government, and all military service branches. PEO STRI personnel are demonstrating the latest modeling and simulation technology to increase military readiness and help build the Army of 2030 and design and plan for the Army of 2040 and beyond. (U.S. Army photo by Donnie W. Ryan)

    This work, I/ITSEC 2023 in Orlando, Fla. [Image 3 of 3], by Donnie Ryan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

