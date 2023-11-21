Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5th Brigade Army ROTC Ranger Challenge | 2023 [Image 36 of 39]

    5th Brigade Army ROTC Ranger Challenge | 2023

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2023

    Photo by Sarah Windmueller 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    Cadets from the University of Texas at Austin compete in the Zodiak Challenge event during the 5th Brigade Army ROTC Ranger Challenge on November 5, 2023, at Camp Gruber, Okla. The Ranger Challenge took place November 3-5 and saw the top 10 teams from across the Apache Brigade compete in mentally and physically demanding events to determine which top two teams would go on to represent their brigade at the Sandhurst Military Skills Competition held at West Point in April 2024. | U.S. Army photo by Sarah Windmueller

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5th Brigade Army ROTC Ranger Challenge | 2023 [Image 39 of 39], by Sarah Windmueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army Cadet Command
    Army ROTC
    Ranger Challenge
    University of Texas at Austin
    5th Brigade Army ROTC
    Apache Brigade

