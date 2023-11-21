Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21st Special Troops Battalion Turkey Bowl [Image 4 of 4]

    21st Special Troops Battalion Turkey Bowl

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    11.22.2023

    Photo by Spc. Samuel Signor 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, 267th Transportation Detachment, pose with the 21st Special Troops Battalion Turkey Bowl trophy for a photo after winning the most events during the Turkey Bowl on Daenner Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany, on Nov. 22, 2023. The Turkey Bowl is held to help build comradery and boost morale by giving Soldiers a competition amongst themselves to come out with the grand prize of a trophy. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Samuel Signor)

    IMAGE INFO

