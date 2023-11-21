U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Willie J. Cole, the 21st Headquarters and Headquarters Command senior enlisted advisor, prepares to throw a football during the flag football portion of the 21st Special Troops Battalion Turkey Bowl on Daenner Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany, on Nov. 22, 2023. The overall winners of the Turkey Bowl receive a trophy to display in their office. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Samuel Signor)

